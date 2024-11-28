D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 402,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 344,731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,613,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $169.43 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.