D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 54 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $340,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $447.72 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $353.09 and a twelve month high of $450.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

