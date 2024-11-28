D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.85.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.