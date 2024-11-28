D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 272.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $271.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $235.39 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

