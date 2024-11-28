D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.38% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

