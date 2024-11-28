D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average of $226.57.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

