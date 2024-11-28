D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,638,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,284,000 after purchasing an additional 434,805 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 738,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 373,680 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,155 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

