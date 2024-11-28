Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 657,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,075,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

