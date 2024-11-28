Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $56,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

