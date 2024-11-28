Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Oracle by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 251,767 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

