Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 95.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth $109,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.37 million, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.29 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

