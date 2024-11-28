CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 581.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

