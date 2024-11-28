CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $367.34 and last traded at $368.80. 1,482,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,968,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $312.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

