CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Hsbc Global Res

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

CRWD opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

