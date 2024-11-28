CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,533,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,745.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59,605.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 931,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

