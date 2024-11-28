CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

