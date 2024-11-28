CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 2.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

