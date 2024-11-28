CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

