CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,065 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JGRO opened at $81.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.