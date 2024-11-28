CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 364 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $626.54 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.