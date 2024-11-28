Cormark Has Strong Estimate for CVE:AEP FY2024 Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.