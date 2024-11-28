Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €63.22 ($66.55) and last traded at €62.50 ($65.79). 871,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.82 ($65.07).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.50.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
