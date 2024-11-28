Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.