ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNOBP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

