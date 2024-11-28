Comparing Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitcoin Depot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 25.05 $94.87 million $5.86 53.07 Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.17 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -2.13

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41% Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 1 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $255.22, indicating a potential downside of 17.93%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bitcoin Depot on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.