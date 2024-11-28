Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

