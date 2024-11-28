Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 2,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 37,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
