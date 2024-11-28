Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1441 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

NYSE ELP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

