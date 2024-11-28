Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
