Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,312.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $716.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

