CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Kevin John Brewer Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CMB remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,847. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.