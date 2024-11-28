CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Kevin John Brewer Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.
CMC Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:CMB remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,847. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
CMC Metals Company Profile
