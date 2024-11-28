Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,001.96. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $988,806.60.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 2,339,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

