Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,001.96. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00.
- On Monday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.
- On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $988,806.60.
Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 2,339,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.