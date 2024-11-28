Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBGPY remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

