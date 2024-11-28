Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of CBGPY remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.