ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 278.0% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,020.11. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 39,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,567. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

