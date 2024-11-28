Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 291.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 343.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 361.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $224.05 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $136.87 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

