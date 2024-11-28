Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 27081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

