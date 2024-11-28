China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China National Building Material Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS CBUMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.
About China National Building Material
