China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China National Building Material Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS CBUMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

