China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.39%.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

About China Minsheng Banking

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. China Minsheng Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

