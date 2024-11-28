China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.
China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Merchants Port
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.