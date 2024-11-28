CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at CHAR Technologies

In other CHAR Technologies news, Director James Sbrolla bought 801,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,222.11. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

