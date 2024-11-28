Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.20 or better EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

