Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEP. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 5.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

BEEP opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

