Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYGH opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $87.26.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.