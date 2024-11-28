Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $169,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.36 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

