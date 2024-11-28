Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after buying an additional 202,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 186,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $136.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

