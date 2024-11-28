Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 754,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 371,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

