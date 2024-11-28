Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

