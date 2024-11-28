Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

