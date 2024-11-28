Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

