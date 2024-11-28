Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $249.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.98 and a 200 day moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

